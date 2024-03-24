Jake Roberts Confirms He Re-Signed With AEW

– As first reported by SEScoops, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW on-air talent Jake Roberts has signed a new contract with AEW. Roberts spoke about his new contract during an upcoming episode of his Snake Pit podcast, which has not not yet been released.

During the upcoming podcast episode, Roberts informed cohost Marcus DeAngelo, “Well folks, just to let you know, you’re gonna be looking at me on AEW for another year. That’s right, they re-signed me so that’s great news. Looking forward to doing it.”

Roberts also spoke about wanting to bring his Snake Pit back to TV. he continued, “Crossing my fingers that – wouldn’t be something if we started the ‘Snake Pit’ back up? Listen, I’d love to talk to Tony about that. I’m damn sure gonna pitch it.”

Jake Roberts debuted in AEW in March 2020, appearing as the manager for an unnamed client who was later revealed to be Lance Archer.