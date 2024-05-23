wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts World Title Match and More

May 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 5-21-24 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight, featuring a Knockouts title match and more. The lineup includes:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Marti Belle
* X Division #1 Contenders Match: Trent Seven vs. Mike Bailey
* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy
* Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz

