Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts World Title Match and More

May 23, 2024 | Posted by

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight, featuring a Knockouts title match and more. The lineup includes:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Marti Belle

* X Division #1 Contenders Match: Trent Seven vs. Mike Bailey

* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy

* Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz