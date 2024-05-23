wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts World Title Match and More
May 23, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight, featuring a Knockouts title match and more. The lineup includes:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Marti Belle
* X Division #1 Contenders Match: Trent Seven vs. Mike Bailey
* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy
* Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz
