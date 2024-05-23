wrestling / News

PAC vs. Rocky Romero and More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

May 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, which has a special start time of 6 PM ET. The show includes:

* PAC vs. Rocky Romero
* Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay & Alex Windsor
* Rush vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Samoa Joe in action

