wrestling / News
PAC vs. Rocky Romero and More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
May 23, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, which has a special start time of 6 PM ET. The show includes:
* PAC vs. Rocky Romero
* Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay & Alex Windsor
* Rush vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Samoa Joe in action
https://x.com/AEW/status/1793620396442304534
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Possible New Matchup for AEW Double or Nothing
- Backstage AEW Notes, Updates on Miro & Tay Melo, Darby Allin’s Recent Return
- Kevin Nash Discusses Missing WCW Starrcade ’97, Fearing He Was Having a Heart Attack
- Jake Roberts Believes Vince McMahon Could Launch A New Wrestling Promotion