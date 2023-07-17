Jake Roberts Says Curt Hennig Was One Of The Best Wrestlers To Never Win A World Title

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about a wide range of topics while taking fan questions including the late Curt Henning and Gino Hernadez. You can check out some highlights below:

On the best wrestlers to never win a World Title: “Curt Hennig. You know Curt Hennig, he had all the tools, man. There are a lot of guys out there that could have done it, man. But Curt Hennig came to the top. He was top-level. He was top shelf.”

On whether Gino Hernandez would have been a big star in WWE if he had lived: “I think so. I think he would’ve certainly worked his way up the card. Maybe not to the main event, but certainly — well you know, he might have been a great Intercontinental Champion. Who knows? That’d certainly be a spot that would fit him. But yeah, Gino had it all, man.”

