Jake Roberts Details Challenges Of Traveling With A Snake

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Jesse Ventura, his dealings with traveling with a snake, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jesse Ventura: “Jesse is there to take care of Jesse. But he does a good job, man.”

On traveling with the snake: “It was a pain in the ass, man. It was a struggle every day. Every day. I mean, there’s nothing like waking up at, you know, say 6 AM. You’ve got four hours of sleep. And the first thing you gotta do is, you got to put the snake out. You know? It’s not what you want to be doing. That’s the first thing I had to do every morning is put the snake away. Bag him and put him in the trunk. Shut the trunk. Get it all set. Wrap him up with blankets. Oh, yeah, it’s a blast…

“Every morning, the first thing my eyes opened, I knew what I had to do. Go to the bathroom and get the damn snake. And I’d go there sometimes, he’d be cool. But sometimes, it’d be wrapped around the toilet or wrapped around the sink. He’d break the shower curtain off, that always — I mean, he did that every time. Every time, break the shower curtain. Bring it down.”

On why he had to carry around a python: “Well, python has the size. And it’s not venomous, you know? Later on of course, we went to the king cobra. It was my favorite snake of all time. Light, only weighed about 14 pounds. You know, I can carry him in a Halliburton, a small suitcase. I did that for a while, I’d carry him in that and stick in the overhead. I doing Snakes on a Plane before they ever thought about doing a movie.”

