Jake Roberts On Why He Didn’t Like Wrestling Austin Idol, His Time In Mid-Atlantic

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working in Mid-Atlantic Wrestling in 1981. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Austin Idol in Mid-Atlantic: “I dreaded working with him. And personally, he’s a great guy. Had no bitch with him, no beef, nothing. But working with him is a lesson where you have to work around him. That’s the key. If you cannot get out work around him, you’re done.”

On the potential of Bobby Shane before he died in a 1975 plan crash: “Yeah, he had a great future in front of him, man. And he got pinned in the plan, man. His greatest fear was drowning. And that’s how he went, he drowned”

On rings in Mid-South being easier to bump in than WWE: “No, they still hurt you. But the rings up north were a little stout, that’s why guys didn’t do much in them.”

On the Goon gimmick: “I think the Goon thing was a great gimmick. He’s a hockey player, his whole thing is to go in and just punch and swing. That’s great.”

On being paired with Wahoo McDaniel in Mid-Atlantic: “It was all right. I’d still rather be in a singles match, though. Wahoo’s great. Great guy, great partner. But it makes you fight that much harder to try to get over, because everybody’s watching him.”

