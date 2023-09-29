Jake Roberts Talks the Importance Of the Superdome, Bill Watts Controlling Who Bladed

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his run in Mid-South during August and September 1985. You can check out some highlights below:

On wrestling in the Superdome and the importance of it to the Bill Watts territory: “Oh, it was the satellite, man. Because you can see everything from the Superdome. The Superdome is the building in the South. It has been for ver since they opened it. You know, so to be the main event there was quite an honor. And quite a responsibility also.”

On blading during the spread of AIDS in the 1980s: “You never did that around Watts. It was his call [whether you could get bloody or not]. They can’t say shit, they know Watts… I knew I was clean. You know, by luck. [laughs] By extreme luck and God watching over me, somehow I escaped that. But it was real, it was real. Guys were congizant of it. And unfortunately, I don’t think it stopped anybody. They were all still dipping their wicks and, yeah… Yeah, it really is [a wonder more people didn’t get sick] man, because those mats were filthy. I had staph a couple of times. Man, that’s rough. I got it in my elbow.”

