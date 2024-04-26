Jake Roberts Recalls People Getting Injured From DDT

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about performing the DDT, hurting people with it and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he’s hurt anybody while doing the DDT: “Unintentionally, yeah. You know guys trying to — there was a period of time when guys wanted to do more for the bump. And they would push themselves over, and they land on their head. Which, I was strictly against it because it’s gonna mess up your neck. But some people, you just can’t get through to them, man. And they try to make it something other than what it is. My thought is don’t fix it if it ain’t broke.”

On it being a dangerous move: “It’s a good way for somebody to get seriously hurt bad… Yeah, there were a couple of guys that jammed their necks pretty well. I don’t remember their names. I just remember it happening.”

On Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Title win: “I think it’s great, man. I’m so happy for the guy. He certainly deserves it. And I’m looking forward to seeing what he does [over the] next year.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.