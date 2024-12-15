Jake Roberts On Why Veterans Shouldn’t Rough Up Young Wrestlers In Training

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed whether young wrestlers need to be roughed up to make them tough, smarten them up to the business, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether young wrestlers need to be roughed up: “I don’t think so. I don’t, I don’t think so. I think you need to test them, I think you need to push the s**t out of them, you know. Make them work and work hard. But there’s no need to physically abuse them.”

On the physical aspect of training: “Oh sure, you can do push-ups and squats all day long, but that doesn’t get you a thing about wrestling. So it’s kind of — you know, it’s really stupid, man. That’s old school thinking, though, you know. I mean hell, today people can’t do push-ups, squats, or even farts.”

On ring shape: “I’ve seen a lot of football players get into the ring, and they’re in great football shape. And two minutes they’re blown up. It’s a constant push and pull that gets you, you know. Because you’re always tugging or pushing on somebody.”

On winning the Louisiana Championship for Bill Watts being the first title he had in the US: “It was special man, because it pushed me up the card. By all rights I should have made more money, but that was Bill Watts, you know. He paid you what he had to, not what he wanted to. You know what I’m saying?.”

