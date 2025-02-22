Jake Roberts On What Made Dusty Rhodes So Good

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about what made Dusty Rhodes so good and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Dusty Rhodes as a booker: “He knew how to book Dusty, you know? He didn’t do such a great job booking everybody else, but he knew how to book Dusty. And that’s what he was always working towards, you know? Was keeping himself at the top of the ladder and everybody else down below. But he was carrying it, man. Fans were there, and he was drawing the houses. It was a pretty simple formula for him.”

On how Rhodes connected with fans: “He had natural charisma, man. He had so much charisma that, get next to him and you’ve got it all over you. It’s just very simple, charisma. He knew how to walk, he knew how to talk, and he knew how to connect with the fans. And quite a showman.”

