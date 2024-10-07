Jake Roberts Recalls Why He Decided To Work For Bill Watts in Mid-South Wrestling

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working for Bill Watts in Mid-South Wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On leaving Stampede Wrestling: “It just felt like it was time to go, you know. It was the feeling I had, and I was homesick too. I had not seen my family for over a year.”

On why he went to work for Bill Watts in Mid-South Wrestling: “Well, familiarity. My father was there, and I knew that I could learn a lot there. And that’s kind of what I was wanting to do, was to keep learning. And I knew that I would learn in Mid-South. So I put a call in, and got the greenlight and off to Mid-South I went. Once I got there I told him about JYD, that he had gotten his act together and was a piece of talent they should be interested in. And it didn’t take long before JYD was there.”

On making the jump to the promotion: “It was quite a huge step for me — you know, making that move to Louisiana. And unfortunately for me, I was only there a short time, then I broke my arm.”

