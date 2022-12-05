wrestling / News

Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW

December 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jake Roberts Image Credit: AEW

In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity.

He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.

Jake Roberts

