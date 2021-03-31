wrestling / News
Impact News: James Storm Gives Bob Ryder Shout-Outs on Impact, Note on Chris Harris’ Return
March 30, 2021 | Posted by
– James Storm gave a couple of shout-outs to the late, great Bob Ryder on tonight’s Impact. Storm faced Eric Young on tonight’s show in his 1,000th match, and in both a promo before the match and the post-match aftermath he mentioned Ryder.
Ryder was one of the key figures in TNA/Impact history, and was the company’s first and longest-serving employee. He passed away in November of last year after a long battle with cancer.
– PWInsider reports that Chris Harris’ return on tonight’s show to aid James Storm was not part of a long-term return, at least as of now. As noted, Harris returned on tonight’s show and helped Storm defeat Eric Young in the main event.
