wrestling / News
Janai Kai Reflects On Joining CONTRA Unit In MLW, Thought It Was Random At First
Janai Kai joined CONTRA Unit at MLW Fury Road, and she recently talked about being put with the group. The MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion spoke with Fightful for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:
On her initial reaction to joining the stable: “I thought that was crazy. I will say it was very random because I was doing a lot with Selena and it was so random because I know that Rocky left and everything. Then they told me, ‘Hey, we’re making a couple of changes. You’re going to be part of a Contra Unit. I was like, ‘Okay, cool. That’s fine. I’ll just go with it.’ I kind of saw like the vision that they had putting me with Krule or [Ikuro Kwon] and I was like, ‘Okay, I see the vibe here. We kind of go together.’”
On Minoru Suzuki joining the group at Battle Riot VI: “Then when we were in Atlanta, they spilled the news that Suzuki was going to join and I absolutely freaked out because I found out when I was actually there. I didn’t know beforehand. So after that, I’m like, ‘Okay, yeah, this is very, very huge. Like everyone’s going to freak out.’ When we came out the last show altogether, I was like, ‘This is so cool. I love it.’ Again, with MLW trusting me to be part of something like that, I think it’s really cool and again, they see my style too. I feel like I fit in perfectly with that type of vibe and so for them to like really see that and trust me to be part of that, I absolutely enjoy it and I appreciate it.”