Janai Kai On Working With Maria Kanellis, Experience With Women’s Wrestling Army

Janai Kai has appeared for Maria Kanellis’ Women’s Wrestling Army, and she recently shared her thoughts on working with Kanellis and more. Kai spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and you can see some highlights below:

On working with Kanellis: “It’s very important to me because anywhere I go, I always look to see ‘how is this going to influence me? Who is this person?’ I really pay attention to that. If I don’t get a good experience out of it, it kind of brings me down. Getting into Women’s Wrestling Army, Maria is there and she’s been through so much. She knows, she’s been through almost every promotion. She definitely gets the business. It was automatically great to have her as a leader.”

On how she met Kanellis and her experience in Women’s Wrestling Army: “I met Maria at Ring of Honor, she approached me about doing the tapings, and then she brought up her new promotion. The whole locker room is great. So many different styles in that locker room. The way that Maria is able to work with each of us and see how she can upgrade us in a way, is awesome. That’s what I always hope for if someone wants to work with me or if I’m going to a promotion, I always hope that this person actually wants to work with me, ‘work with me’ and try to put me up in some sort of way, build me, that’s exactly what she was doing and trying to work on with each person, and I appreciate that. I’m sure all the other women in the locker room do too.”