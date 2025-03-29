Janel Grant’s Team Asks Vince McMahon Lawsuit To Move To Discovery

Janel Grant’s legal time has filed a motion asking to move her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis to the discovery stage. POST Wrestling reports that Grant’s legal team asked the court to allow the case to move into discovery, with the defendants arguing that the move would be premature.

Grant’s lawyers filed a report on Friday setting out a proposed schedule for discovery. The filing includes a list of information they want access to, which includes communication records from WWE that “may include any subsidiary and/or current or former executive, employee, contractor, agent, and/or similarly situated personnel of WWE, TKO, and/or Endeavor Group Holdings.” Grant is seeking documents related to McMahon’s payments to multiple women and records of WWE’s sexual harassment-related policies. They also want travel records submitted for McMahon, Laurinaitis, or Brock Lesnar.

The defendants have responded and argue that the case should be sent to private arbitration due to the clause in the NDA that is a key to the case. They are arguing that discovery would be premature at this point and a waste of time and money if the court decides that arbitration is the course to be taken. An attorney representing WWE says that rules in Connecticut federal court allow for discovery to be delayed until the judge decides the direction in terms of court or arbitration.

A spokesperson for Grant told the site: