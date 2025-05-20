Jason Baker Helps Bray Wyatt’s Son Dress As The Fiend For Birthday

– Special effects artist Jason Baker helped the late Bray Wyatt’s son dress as his dad for his birthday party. Baker, who helped design the Fiend mask for Wyatt and has worked with WWE on a number of other designs, posted to Twitter to share photos of Wyatt’s son Knash in a Fiend outfit complete with mask. Baker noted that Jojo Offerman reached out asking for help in fulfilling Knash’s wish and that his wife Mandy June Baker did the costume based on the original gear design by Kylla Custom Rock Wear.

Baker wrote:

“I had the honor of doing something that is so close to my heart that I’m still fighting back tears while writing this. I got a call from Jojo wanting to fulfill Knash’s birthday wish, which was to dress up like his dad @Windham6 for his birthday party. Needless to say, @SandyMimpson and I dropped everything to make this happen for such an incredible little man. We love you Knash and Hope you had the best birthday ever! (Mask from Bray’s original mold. Costume by @sandymimpson based on the original Fiend gear created by @kyllacustomrockwear) now the only thing left to do is….LET HIM IN!”