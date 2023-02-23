Jason Baker Recalls Working With Bray Wyatt For Pitch Black Match Gear

Jason Baker is a regular collaborator on Bray Wyatt’s masks, and he recently talked about working with Wyatt on his gear for the Royal Rumble Pitch Black match. Baker spoke with Soundsphere for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On any difficulties working with Wyatt on the Pitch Black gear: “There was none because Bray is a phenomenal artist and he does concept art for us and he’s like, ‘here, make this.’ ‘Sure thing, man’ We’ll throw ideas back and forth, but it’s always him. He’s always the mastermind that comes up with this stuff. ‘Cool, we can have it to you by next Saturday.’ Having someone that is very creative like him, he makes our job very easy.”

On Wyatt knowing exactly what he wants: “I can’t tell you how many times we’ve worked on films or scripts or other things and they’re like, ‘make us something scary.’ What does that mean? What you might think of as scary, I might think of as hokey. You tell me what you need. Him knowing exactly what he wants to see, knowing his vision, knowing where he wants to take his character and everything just makes our life so much more convenient. I’m so grateful to work with someone who is such a visionary and has so many ideas.”