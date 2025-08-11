Jason Baker Reflects On Budget For Original Firefly Fun House Segments

Jason Baker recently commented on how small the budget for the original Firefly Fun House was. Baker posted to Twitter on Sunday to retweet a photo of the Firefly Funhouse food booth at Universal Studios, where the Wyatts will have a Halloween Horror Nights maze. Baker shared the fan post and wrote:

“I find this ironic because when I built this set and directed the original episodes our budget was so small that we didn’t have catering. @Windham6 being Windham bought snacks and drinks for everyone out of his own pocket.”

Halloween Horror Nights begins in September and a write-up of the Wyatt Sicks maze reads as follows:

In Orlando, you’ll venture through the derelict and abandoned Firefly Funhouse featuring remnants of The Fiend’s influence, before being surrounded by “imagery of WWE media taken over by Uncle Howdy before you dive into the minds of the Wyatt six.”

