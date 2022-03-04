Jay Briscoe Congratulates Tony Khan On ROH Purchase, Calls For Match With FTR

Jay Briscoe is down with Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH, and has made his case for a match between the Briscoes and FTR. The co-ROH World Tag Team Champion posted to his Twitter account to react to the ROH purchase news, then ask when the much-teased match between the two teams will happen.

Jay wrote:

“Good s**t @TonyKhan Now when do we get to wrestle FTR?”

The match was teased at ROH Final Battle in December when FTR made a surprise appearance and brawled with the Briscoes after the latter team won the titles. Both sides have teased the potential match on and off since.