wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Releases Highlights Of FTR Facing Off With The Briscoes At ROH Final Battle, New Edition Of NJPW XTRA
December 13, 2021 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor has released highlights of FTR confronting the Briscoes at ROH Final Battle this past weekend. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler hit the ring after the Briscoes captured the ROH Tag Team titles, leading to a brawl between the two teams.
You can watch the video below.
– NJPW has also released a new edition of NJPW XTRA on its YouTube channel, which looks at Katsuyori Shibati’s upcoming announcement, World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. highlights, and much more.
More Trending Stories
- Scarlett Bordeaux Says Triple H Was a Big Part Of Coming Up With Karrion Kross’ NXT Entrance
- Adam Cole Discusses the Possibility of Kyle O’Reilly Joining AEW
- Mandy Rose, Rhea Ripley & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Some Muscle, Liv Morgan Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Booker T On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release, Why AEW Is the Last Place Jeff Should Be Right Now