– Ring of Honor has released highlights of FTR confronting the Briscoes at ROH Final Battle this past weekend. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler hit the ring after the Briscoes captured the ROH Tag Team titles, leading to a brawl between the two teams.

You can watch the video below.

– NJPW has also released a new edition of NJPW XTRA on its YouTube channel, which looks at Katsuyori Shibati’s upcoming announcement, World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. highlights, and much more.