Jay Lethal Would Have Liked To Bring His Original All In Persona Back For Wembley

Speaking recently with MuscleManMalcolm, Jay Lethal shared his thoughts on being part of the inaugural AEW All In show in 2018 (via Fightful). Lethal also mentioned how he would have appreciated the synchronicity of bringing his Black Machismo persona for the UK event. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On the scope of upcoming event: “Even without Wembley, it’s an honor and a privilege, and I’m so happy to be at AEW. We have already sold it out. This is not just the biggest event in AEW history. This is a big, monumental wrestling history event. We’re the highest ticket-selling [event] in that as far as wrestling, which is freaking awesome. It’s unreal. What a life. The only thing that actually would make it sweeter is if I was doing Black Machismo there.”

On his first All In appearance: “The jacket that I wore on that particular event was Macho Man’s legit jacket. Not too many people realize that, and when I found that I was going to be using it, which was like three days in advance, I started panicking, sweating. I was nervous. I got there the night before. Lanny came to my room and gave me the jacket. I remember laying the jacket on the bed and thinking ‘Holy crap, this is Macho Man’s real jacket.’ It was so old that you couldn’t rub it too rough because it started deteriorating. That’s how old the jacket was. It meant the world to me that Lanny set that up. So yeah, that event meant a lot to me.”