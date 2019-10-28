wrestling / News
Jay Lethal Reportedly Injured
October 28, 2019 | Posted by
– According to PWInsider, Jay Lethal suffered a broken arm during his match with PCO at ROH Honor United in Bolton. The injury reportedly occurred at the end of the match with Lethal shifting his weight and PCO coming down on his arm.
It is unknown how long Lethal will be out of action. ROH set up a match putting Lethal and Jonathan Gresham against The Briscoes for Final Battle. The match was not officially announced, but the challenge was issued and accepted during the tour.
