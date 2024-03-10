Jay Lethal Pays Tribute To Mother On AEW Collision After Her Passing

Jay Lethal lost his mother late last month, and he paid tribute to her on last night’s episode of AEW Collision. PWInsider reports that the AEW star’s mother Shirley Shipman passed away on February 29th and that the armband he wore on last night’s show was in honor of her.

The site notes that Lethal’s parents have always been a big part of his wrestling career, supporting him from his early days on the independent scene and attending all ROH events when they came to the Northeast US. A remembrance of Shipman’s life is set to take place on Tuesday per Nesbitt Funerals.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to Lethal and his family.