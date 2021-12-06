wrestling / News

Jay Lethal, Two More Wrestlers Booked For TERMINUS Pro Wrestling Event

December 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jay Lethal Terminus

Jonathan Gresham has announced that Jay Lethal, JDX and Joe Keys have been added to the TERMINUS Pro Wrestling debut show on January 16. The event happens Kroc Center in Atlanta. The three join a lineup that includes Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, Lee Moriarty and Fred Yehi.

