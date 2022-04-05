Jay White vs. Chris Sabin & More Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has set the lineup for Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong including Jay White vs. Chris Sabin. NJPW announced the following lineup for the show, which airs in NJIPW World”

* Jay White vs Chris Sabin

* Eddie Kingston & Fred Rosser vs Daniel Garcia & Fred Yehi

* Karl Fredericks vs Josh Alexander

* Andy Brown vs Hikuleo

The full preview reads:

NJPW STRONG Preview: Jay White vs Chris Sabin

U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge continues this week

Another stacked episode of NJPW STRONG this week sees Jay White continue his U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge in the main event, plus an all star tag team clash and more.

Main event: Jay White vs Chris Sabin

The U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge continues in our main event, as Jay White takes on IMPACT’s Chris Sabin. After starting his open challenge series with Christopher Daniels, King Switch’s open challenge opponents in Seattle and Hollywood were a mystery as he took on first Jay Lethal and then SW3RVE. After White’s actions over on IMPACT Wrestling of late however, Chris Sabin was angered into issuing a direct response to the Switchblade ahead of time.

White granted none of the respect owed to his one time mentor Alex Shelley on IMPACT, leading to a singles encounter with Shelley before a controversial tag team encounter with the reunited Motor City Machineguns. There, Sabin and Shelley picked up an upset win after White failed to break up a pinfall in time, a result the BULLET CLUB leader could not accept. Now Sabin is out to put some respect on the lips of Jay White, who is only focused on continuing to be the catalyst of controversy in professional wrestling by any means necessary.

3rd Match: Eddie Kingston & Fred Rosser vs Daniel Garcia & Fred Yehi

The adage of styles making fights will be put to the test in a hard hitting tag bout this week, as two of the most technically skilled talents in wrestling in the form of Fred Yehi and Daniel Garcia will take on two of the most bruising battlers on STRONG and AEW in Eddie Kingston and Fred Rosser. Kingston and Garcia have plenty of previous with one another, and with Rosser always ready for a fight, this is one not to miss.

2nd Match: Karl Fredericks vs Josh Alexander

IMPACT’s Walking Weapon, Josh Alexander returns to STRONG this week to take on Karl Fredericks. Last summer, Alexander was the first to take on Alex Coughlin in the LA Dojo member’s Open Challenge Series, and the former X Division and World Champion has gone on to battle the likes of Yuya Uemura at Battle in the Valley. This week though, he takes on not a rising prospect in the midst of their training, but rather the LA Dojo’s first graduate in Fredericks. Approaching his second anniversary, the Alpha Wolf is in need of a big win, and one over Alexander would certainly pave the way for a successful spring and summer. Nedless to say, this is easier said than done.

1st Match: Andy Brown vs Hikuleo

The night’s action kicks off with the debuting Andy Brown as he faces Hikuleo. BULLET CLUB’s Young Gun has run through every competition being placed in his path, but as he seeks to do the same tonight, questions must also be circling about his place within the faction. After his two older brothers were both forcibly split from the group, where do Hikuleo’s loyalties lie?