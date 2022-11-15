– During a recent interview with Putting You Over, wrestler Jazmin Allure discussed signing with WOW – Women of Wrestling, getting advice from AJ Lee, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jazmin Allure on signing with WOW: “Yeah, I’m currently signed with them. I signed I think in June. I’ve been working with them since June. So far, so great. I’m enjoying WOW and that experience and being able to wrestle these girls, who I’ve also watched, and being able to get advice by AJ has been incredible. Literally, I call her my godmother because she made my dream come true. She’s the one that got me in there and has helped me so much, so it’s incredible, that experience,” Allure said.

Speaking of positive experiences, earlier in the interview, Allure recalled her match against Tamina on WWE Main Event. She emphasized that it was one of the best experiences she has had in her career, as she didn’t have anything bad to say about it.

“That was probably the best experience I’ve had so far in wrestling just because everything was so positive. I can’t say any bad thing. I was so nervous because you always hear, oh WWE, you hear so much stuff about what goes on backstage. That was such a nerve wracking moment, but everything turned out really well. It was such a positive experience, and I’m so grateful for that. Tamina was great, the girls were great. Nothing bad to say about that experience.”