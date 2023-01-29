Jazmin Allure Had Emotional Moment With Becky Lynch After WWE Main Event Match

Jazmin Allure had a match on WWE Main Event last year, and she recently revealed that she shared an emotional moment with Becky Lynch after the bout. Allure, who is now part of the WOW – Women of Wrestling roster as Jennifer Florez, spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about her match in WWE against Tamina, which aired on the July 11th episode of WWE Main Event. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being inspired by Becky Lynch: “I didn’t get to tell Becky this, but I wrote her a DM before I started training — it’s a long DM about how she inspired me and everything. At the end, I was like ‘One day, I will wrestle for WWE.'”

On her emotional moment with Lynch after match on Main Event: “So, after my match with Tamina, she came up to me and hugged me and was like, ‘You did really good,” and I cried. I bawled. She was like, ‘Yeah, let it out.’ She was so nice and I just could not talk, honestly. I was so overwhelmed with the match itself and then her coming up to me and the girls were so nice — Nikki Cross, Bianca [Belair] — everyone was so nice.”