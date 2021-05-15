Jazmin Allure Praises Thunder Rosa As a Leader and Trainer

In an interview with Da Call Up podcast (via Fightful), Jazmin Allure praised Thunder Rosa as a trainer and leader. Allure made her AEW debut against Rosa in December, and has regularly appeared on Dark and Elevation since.

She said: “Thunder Rosa is my trainer, so she got me in there. They like me enough to keep bringing me back. Even before I started wrestling, I was a big fan of Thunder Rosa. Seeing her presentation as a Mexican woman doing all this badass stuff was cool to me. I’m Mexican, so I like seeing representation. When I met her, it was super amazing because she gave me these opportunities. Working for her company means a lot, especially right now. After the Speaking Out movement, things were going crazy. What she did for the girls is amazing. The locker room is what you see, what you get. There are no empty promises. I’m so grateful for her.“