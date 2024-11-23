Jazmin Allure Says Her WWE Tryout Last Year Was An ‘Amazing Experience’

Jazmin Allure had a WWE tryout last year, and she recently talked about what the experience was like. Allure was part of a tryout late last year, though she did not get signed. She spoke with the A2theK Wrestling Show about the tryout, boting that she enjoyed the experience.

“It was so cool to be there in the Performance Center and we even got to like — it wasn’t the usual tryout where they just kind of do a bunch of cardio and try to kill you,” Allure said (per Fightful). “We actually got to be in classes with the signed talent and work with them, which was really great. It seemed like just a week of learning experience, like William Regal was there and he was giving great advice and feedback and he’s sees stuff that not a lot of other people see in wrestling, so that was kind of great to pick his brain. That was an amazing experience.”

She continued, “I wanted to be in that Performance Center, but sometimes it just seems like a dream that you just can’t reach and like it’s bigger than life. It was really cool.”