Jazz Says She Doesn’t Need WWE to be Part of Her Evolution, Shares Her Thoughts on WWE Bringing Back Hulk Hogan, and Explains How She Left WWE Due to Politics

– Solo Wrestling recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Jazz, who spoke on a number of topics. Below are some highlights.

Jazz on her time in WWE and becoming women’s champion: “Yes, I promise I probably would have had more title reigns, but unfortunately, things didn’t work between us. But I definitely was one of the most dominant heels in — I believe — in the history of WWE. You know, right now they have some women, they have phenomenal girls there. I mean, Charlotte Flair, great heel. I would love to have been there, in this era. I think I was before my time, I would fit perfect with this era.”

Her thoughts on WWE moving away from the Diva term: “The best decision they ever made. Because I never considered myself a Diva.”

Jazz on racism in WWE and leaving due to politics: “Honestly, I don’t know. I mean, everybody has their own intuition on how WWE treat their talent other than caucasian talent, but it’s a lot of politics involved. I’m not gonna say ‘it’s racism’ or whatever, but it’s a lot of politics involved and I’m not the type of person who involve myself with politicking. So maybe it just wasn’t for me.”

Jazz on not being invited to Evolution PPV: “No, I was somewhere else defending the NWA championship. I make my own evolution, I don’t need WWE to be part of my evolution. I am the ‘Fighting Phenom,’ I create my own legacy. I don’t need anyone putting a word in front of my name, I make my own way.”

Her thoughts on Hulk Hogan return to WWE: “Again, with WWE you can never say what you will do. Hogan, of course, is one of the best in history. In WWE, Vince’s opinion is the one that matters. If he wants him back, he’ll be back.”