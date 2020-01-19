wrestling / News
Jazzy Gabert Says She Was Not Medically Cleared for Advertised NXT UK Match With Killer Kelly Due to Recent Car Accident
– As previously reported, Jazzy Gabert posted on her social media about being a free agent now and pushing the reset button on her career. Additionally, she posted another tweet today addressing why her advertised matchup with Killer Kelly did not happen at the NXT UK TV tapings yesterday in York, England. According to Gabert she was in a car accident the previous Sunday, and she was not yet medically cleared for the match.
Jazzy Gabert wrote, “I had a car accident last Sunday and didn’t got medically cleared for the York tapings. Unfortunately the match with Killer Kelly got announced BEFORE I was seen by the doctors! I was backstage, I was willing to perform, but health is first! Thank you for understanding.” You can check out that tweet below.
I had a car accident last Sunday and didn't got medically cleared for the York tapings.
Unfortunately the match with Killer Kelly got announced BEFORE I was seen by the doctors!
I was backstage, I was willing to perform, but health is first! Thank you for understanding ✌
— Alpha Female (@Jazzy_Gabert) January 19, 2020
