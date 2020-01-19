wrestling / News

Jazzy Gabert From NXT UK Announces That She’s A Free Agent

January 19, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
NXT UK Jazzy Gabert

Jazzy Gabert has announced via Twitter that she’s now a free agent. Gabert has been working with NXT UK over the last year and was part of the Mae Young Classic in 2017.

She also posted on Instagram, hinting that she will be changing her look and profession: “I will press the RESET button!! I will be OFFLINE for a short while! Need a change! Will change! Body, mind and soul needs a break!! 10 days of fasting, including keeping off from social media, is the first step Second one, which I look most forward too is changing my look! And i change my profession… one came to an end and one is rising like a Phoenix. Watch out for it! Thank you for being on this journey.”

