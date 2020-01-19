Jazzy Gabert From NXT UK Announces That She’s A Free Agent

Jazzy Gabert has announced via Twitter that she’s now a free agent. Gabert has been working with NXT UK over the last year and was part of the Mae Young Classic in 2017.

Free Agent — Alpha Female (@Jazzy_Gabert) January 18, 2020

She also posted on Instagram, hinting that she will be changing her look and profession: “I will press the RESET button!! I will be OFFLINE for a short while! Need a change! Will change! Body, mind and soul needs a break!! 10 days of fasting, including keeping off from social media, is the first step Second one, which I look most forward too is changing my look! And i change my profession… one came to an end and one is rising like a Phoenix. Watch out for it! Thank you for being on this journey.”