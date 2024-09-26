– During a recent edition of Huge Pop Radio, WWE Hall of Famer JBL praised current WWE Chief Creative Officer and former WWE Champion Triple H, noting how others don’t realize how often he put so many other wrestlers over. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

JBL on how Triple H constantly put guys ever: “Triple H, you talk about putting guys over, his WrestleMania record is terrible, and people don’t realize that because he puts so many guys over. He was so good. He put guys over and people don’t even remember because he was so good.”

On how sharp Paul Levesque and Scott Hall were in the ring: “[Levesque] is a really sharp guy. He’s a sharp guy in the ring. There are several guys that you just felt this calm presence about. Scott Hall was like that. Scott Hall was a great worker. Jake Roberts was a great worker.”

Triple H announced his retirement from active in-ring competition in 2022