JBL Gives An Update on Vampiro, Says He’s Having Trouble Moving Around
January 1, 2025 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw (via Wrestling Inc), JBL gave an update on the health of Vampiro, who has had several ailments over the years. He noted in previous interviews he was dealing with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and CTE.
JBL said: “He’s having a tough time getting around. It looks like his knees are bothering him and maybe his back. You know how those rings were down in Mexico. Some of them were hard as concrete. It’s brutal how bad they were. You’d have to find a place to bump where you wouldn’t kill yourself.”
JBL added that hard rings was prevalent in Mexican border towns, where they used boxing rings surrounded by hay and wood. He added that Vampiro is ‘beat up’ but otherwise doing okay.
