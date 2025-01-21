JBL Appears On WWE Raw, Commentates Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio

JBL made a trip to WWE Raw and served as commentary for Kofi Kingston’s match with Rey Mysterio. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Hall of Famer run into Kingson and Xavier Woods backstage. The two tried to get JBL on their side in regard to their recent actions and JBL instead said that Big E was the best member of the New Day.

JBL then joined commentary for Kingston’s match with Mysterio. Kingston and Woods ran JBL down and Kingston lost the match when Mysterio trapped him in a sit-down pinfall.