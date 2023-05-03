JD McDonagh Comments On Being Drafted to WWE RAW

In an interview with WWE Digital, JD McDonagh spoke about leaving the NXT brand and getting drafted to Monday Night RAW. He wrestled his last match for NXT last night, a win over Dragon Lee.

He said: “That’s a wrap. It’s funny, it’s like a dam breaking a suppose. You’re pushing and you’re pushing and you’re pushing, and you feel something building for your whole life. I’ve been doing this 21 years now, and 15 or 16, I felt like I was spinning my wheels, I might never make it. But all of a sudden, things happen, it all just clicks, you know? Coming here to NXT, getting to be in the ring every single week with the best young wrestlers in the world, bar none, it helped unlock something in me. It helped me finally get to the next level. I can’t wait. I can not wait for the next chapter. It feels I’ve been walking forever, and I’ve reached the mountain top. I’ve got to keep on pushing the goalposts back. I’m gonna ride this thing til the wheels fall off. I absolutely love this. I love NXT. I loved my time here, love testing myself, and now the next step, Monday Night Raw, Monday Night McDonagh.”