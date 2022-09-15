Jeanie Buss Says She Doesn’t Work On WOW Every Day, Lakers Are Her Day Job

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, WOW owner Jeanie Buss said that she doesn’t work day-to-day on the wrestling company, as the Los Angeles Lakers take most of her focus. Here are highlights:

On her role in WOW: “It’s very different, certainly I’m not working on WOW day-to-day. I’m the investor, it’s my personal funds, I’m a fan of WOW, but it’s not my day job. My day job is with the Lakers and that’s where I am day-to-day. They’re very similar, but they’re very different, meaning that we’re dealing with larger-than-life personalities in both; we have to deal with the day-to-day reality that they’re athletes, and with athletes comes injuries. You hope for health and well-being, and you do your best in training but sometimes it’s inevitable. You have to figure out how to solve the problems that an injury might bring up, so they’re very similar, but different. And I enjoy both of them.”

On teaming with CBS Paramount: “Having CBS Paramount as our partner, they see the value in women’s sports, they are willing to become partners in what our vision is,” Buss said. “They’ve given us a stage that’s larger than anything that women’s wrestling has ever had in the past. The idea that they’re stepping up and supporting what we’re trying to build, it’s been a great partnership. Everyone from all the markets that we’ll be airing in has really embraced our vision [of] what our women stand for and they also want to have a lot of fun and be entertained. It kind of hits all the marks of what we’re trying to do in this business.”