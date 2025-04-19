wrestling / News

Jeff Cobb Faces Hiroshi Tanahashi In His Final NJPW Match

April 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku Jeff Cobb Hiroshi Tanahashi Image Credit: NJPW

Jeff Cobb competed in his final NJPW match on Friday, facing off with Hiroshi Tanahashi. The two stars competed at NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku and as Fightful reports, Tanahashi picked up the win.

NJPW announced earlier this week that Cobb had been granted his release. He is expected to go to WWE.

