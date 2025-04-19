wrestling / News
Jeff Cobb Faces Hiroshi Tanahashi In His Final NJPW Match
Jeff Cobb competed in his final NJPW match on Friday, facing off with Hiroshi Tanahashi. The two stars competed at NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku and as Fightful reports, Tanahashi picked up the win.
NJPW announced earlier this week that Cobb had been granted his release. He is expected to go to WWE.
🎇Road to レスリングどんたく 2025🎇
棚橋弘至ファイナルロード～縁‼️
さらばジェフ・コブ、新日本ラストマッチ🤙
🆚 @tanahashi1_100 × @RealJeffCobb
#NJPW #njpwworld #njDONTAKU
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) April 19, 2025
Thank you @RealJeffCobb👋
Until next time.
#NJPW #njpwworld #njDONTAKU
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) April 19, 2025
Then, now, forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dxof5LqzGh
— Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) April 18, 2025
