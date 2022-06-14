Jeff Hardy Arrest Video Released, Officers Raised Firearms on Hardy After Stop

– TMZ Sports has now released the arrest video of Jeff Hardy when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol in Volusia County yesterday (June 13). TMZ’s footage of the incident and Hardy’s arrest can be viewed below.

The footage shows Hardy’s white Dodge Charger after it has been pulled over on the side of the freeway. Three officers approached the vehicle and also pointed their weapons at Jeff Hardy. TMZ noted that the officers shouted orders at Hardy through his closed windows, and he did not comply. This led to the officers raising their firearms at Hardy. Hardy was later able to exit his vehicle without further incident.

The police footage also shows the officers questioning Hardy after multiple calls had been made to 911 regarding his erratic driving. During the questioning, Hardy had admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel. He also said he was going to a doctor’s appointment to get a “brain scan.”

The officers administer field sobriety tests on Hardy, which he stumbles through before he is put in handcuffs. The arresting officer informs Hardy that he’s been arrested for the offense of DUI.

As previously noted, Jeff Hardy is currently facing charges of Driving While License Canceled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. He is currently out of jail after posting bail yesterday.