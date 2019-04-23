Jeff Hardy Reportedly Suffers Injury at Weekend Live Event

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE Smackdown Live tag team champion Jeff Hardy suffered an injury at a live event over the weekend. According to Meltzer, Hardy suffered the injury at Saturday’s house show in Madison, Wisconsin.

Hardy appeared but did not compete in the ring at Sunday’s WWE live event in Rochester, Minnesota. Meltzer stated that Jeff Hardy was in the corner of his brother, Matt Hardy, and he appeared to be limping heavily. The nature of the injury is unknown, but Meltzer suspected it was some type of leg injury.

No other details are known as of yet on the nature of Hardy’s injury.