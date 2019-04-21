WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 04.20.19 – Madison, WI: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton Headlines

–WWE just wrapped up a house show emanating from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. See results as sent in by 411 reader Michael Radtke, and images from the event below.

– A 9 minute WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match saw the champions, the Hardy Boyz, retain against the Usos after Matt Hardy nailed a Twist of Fate on Jimmy Uso.

– R-Truth came out for a US Title match against Samoa Joe, but the champion attacked him before the bell and choked him out with a Coquina Clutch, before declaring the match cancelled.

– Erick Rowan defeated Ali in 7 minutes with his Iron Claw slam.

– Kevin Owens defeated Andrade in 9 minutes with a Stone Cold Stunner.

– After the match, Zelina Vega complained to try and get the match restarted, prompting a run-in from Braun Strowman.

– WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte in 17-minutes with a Dis-Arm-Her to retain her titles.

– The IIconics retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in a triple threat tag match against Absolution and Fabulous Glow after Peyton Royce pinned Sonya Deville.

– The advertised WWE United States Title match ended up happening after all, as Samoa Joe forced R-Truth to tap out in five minutes to the Coquina Clutch.

– In the main event, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained the WWE Championship defeating Randy Orton with Trouble in Paradise in 13 minutes. Cesaro ran in for Orton, while Owens came in to rescue New Day.