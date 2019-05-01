Jeff Hardy to Undergo Surgery, Hardy Boyz Give Up Smackdown Tag Team Titles

– Jeff Hardy will be out for the foreseeable future due to the need for surgery, resulting in the Hardy Boyz giving up the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The announcement came via the Hardys on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see pics and video below from the segment.

Hardy was injured during a live event in Madison, Wisconsin earlier this month. The storyline explanation for the injury laid it at Lars Sullivan’s feet due to the attack on Smackdown a couple weeks back. Sullivan then came out to the ring and, destroyed both Hardys as well as R-Truth, who came down to make the save.