wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett and GFW’s Lawsuit Against Anthem Media Officially Dismissed
It was reported last week that Jeff Jarrett and Anthem Media reached a settlement in the lawsuit over GFW footage that Jarrett filed. PWInsider reports that the case was officially dismissed on January 14, with the caveat that it can be opened again if the settlement falls through. The two parties told the court on January 8 they agreed to the settlement.
This follows a legal battle that ran for two years. Sources in WWE stated that Jarrett has not commented over the settlement but was in a “great mood”, which could mean he got some sort of monetary settlement. At this time it’s unknown who owns the GFW Amped footage after the settlement. It was noted that if the DVDs go back on sale or content appears on Impact+, then it’s likely that Impact bought the footage as part of the settlement.
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Slams Ryback for Comments on Wrestling Titles Being ‘Props,’ Ryback Responds
- Renee Paquette Explains How Jon Moxley Leaving WWE Took a Lot of Pressure Off Her Work
- Ethan Page Slams Karate Man Match at Hard to Kill, Says Impact Version Is ‘Hot Garbage’
- Taylor Wilde On The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division Getting Back To Where it Was Before ‘The Hogan Invasion’