Jeff Jarrett & Anthem Media Settle GFW Footage Lawsuit

Jeff Jarrett’s long-standing lawsuit against Impact parent company Anthem Media over the footage for GFW Amped is finally over, with the two sides settling. Law 360 reports that the lawsuit was settled between the two parties, with a motion filed on Friday that was entered into records today.

Jarrett had filed the suit against Anthem in August of 2018 alleging that the company had infringed on trademark rights regarding GFW, his own likeness, and more. The whole matter involved Anthem using GFW Amped footage and Jarrett’s likeness, name, and trademarks after the merger between GFW and Anthem fell apart in 2017 and Jarrett was fired.

The case has had a host of twists and turns over the past two and a half years, including the reveal that Anthem had wiped the GFW Amped master tapes to “free up storage space” and a countersuit by Anthem at one point. The case went to a two-week trial in July of last year, and a mistrial was declared due to errors by lawyers on both sides.

The motion notes, “If the terms of the settlement are met, and unless any Party objects, they will submit a joint request for dismissal of the claims and counterclaims in the case by no later than October 1, 2022.””