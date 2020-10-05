wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment File Motion For New Trial Date Against Impact Wrestling
PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment filed a motion on Friday to set a new trial date in their lawsuit against Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem Wrestling. The previous lawsuit was ruled a mistrial in Tennessee Middle District Court and they don’t believe they can reach a settlement. The motion reads:
UNOPPOSED MOTION TO SET A DATE FOR RE-TRIAL
Plaintiffs Global Force Entertainment, Inc. and Jeffrey Jarrett respectfully request the Court set a date for re-trial.
Although the parties have a private mediation scheduled for November 3, 2020, Plaintiffs do not believe there is any realistic chance of settlement in this case without a settlement conference before a judicial officer given the parties’ positions on the likely outcomes (and causes of such outcomes) at re-trial.
Plaintiffs’ counsel asked Defendant’s counsel whether Defendant opposes a motion requesting the Court set a date for re-trial. Defendant’s counsel informed Plaintiffs’ counsel that Defendant does not oppose Plaintiffs’ request for setting this case for re-trial.
WHEREFORE, Plaintiffs respectfully request this case be set for re-trial and the Court dispense with requiring the parties to attend a private mediation, which would effectively be a fifth day of private mediation.
