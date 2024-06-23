wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Appears At AIW Shook Ones
Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at AIW’s Shook Ones show on Saturday. The AEW star showed up at last night’s show and laid out Tom Lawlor, Josh Bishop, and Nathan Zegura, as you can see below.
Jarrett is set to appear at the company’s Absolution event on July 13th in Cleveland, Ohio.
.@karenjarrett distracts @NathanZegura, @FilthyTomLawlor & @JoshuaBishop_ so that The Last Outlaw @RealJeffJarrett can attack & drop Zegura with the Stroke! @aiwrestling #AIWShook pic.twitter.com/ULAKHrUbwr
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) June 23, 2024
.@RealJeffJarrett breaks a guitar over the head of @NathanZegura! @aiwrestling #AIWShook pic.twitter.com/MZU80uoRjP
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) June 23, 2024
July 13th Cleveland, OH
Tickets: https://t.co/WoJCKTNfsV pic.twitter.com/IzqW3EzQRu
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) June 23, 2024