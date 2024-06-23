wrestling / News

Jeff Jarrett Appears At AIW Shook Ones

June 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear Jeff Jarrett Sonjay Dutt Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at AIW’s Shook Ones show on Saturday. The AEW star showed up at last night’s show and laid out Tom Lawlor, Josh Bishop, and Nathan Zegura, as you can see below.

Jarrett is set to appear at the company’s Absolution event on July 13th in Cleveland, Ohio.

