Jeff Jarrett Discusses How AEW Can Best Use Bryan Danielson

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed how AEW can best utilize Bryan Danielson in 2025, among other topics. Some highlights from the conversation are below:

On how AEW can best use Bryan Danielson in 2025: “Connie, I have given this more thought than you probably or anyone would even be aware of. But there was a guy named Pat Patterson. And if you take Pat out of the equation of the WWF/WWE, I think we have a lot of different looks, especially on pay-per-view Sundays, if you will. I think the highest and best use are — I can’t say every match but I would say — and look, the business has evolved and continues to evolve and changes and all that. But let’s just say, your top three to four matches per show, whether it’s Dynamite, Collision, or pay-per-view/premium live event. That’s exactly where I’d put him. ‘Bryan, I want you to be in there–‘ And not just the finish. I’m talking about from the time the talent walks through the curtain until the time both talents get back through the curtain. ‘I want you to lay it out and rule with an iron fist, if need be.’ Because Pat did that. Pat had a way and was very engaging. But if he really wanted something, and he knew he had Vince’s backing, it got done in a big way. And you look at, going back to the Curt Hennigs and Bret Harts and obviously Shawn. Just through the years, when you really look at certain not just styles and nuances, but really the emotional connectivity that Kevin Dunn and Pat Patterson probably worked together as much or more from a real emotional engagement standpoint what we’re selling here. And I’m saying TV. Pat and TV, and, ‘Hey, we need this shot, we need this shot, and this timing.’ And it was a real, at one time they just really created such a unique product.

“And I think Bryan has that skill set to — I’m not talking about interviews or anything ouyside that, I’m talking about bell-to-bell stuff. What’s the story we want to tell? Because he can tell stories with any opponent. I mean, that match we had in Winston-Salem, there was a very simple story. But his concept of how to get the match over and both opponents over is something that Lawler taught me. And that generation of guys had to think through that in the weekly or monthly mindset in the territories. Because you were in a territory, and you had to think returns and comeback, and the nuances and ‘Okay, this talent’s getting beat, but he’s going to go work with this opponent.’ You gotta play chess and really think two and three moves down the field, or two and three weeks, or two or three premium live events down the field. Bryan has that kind of know-how. If he knows where the booker, the head of creative or whoever it may be, if he knows where they need to get, give him the reins and let him get you there.”

On whether he saw TNA Rebellion: “Brand is hot. No, I didn’t get a chance to see it. You kind of know my weekend a little bit, but super busy. But I got texts. My first text came — two of them Saturday when I was out cruising on the water. And like, ‘Hey, tickets have sold very, very well. How about that? What do you–‘ It was a general guy. It was actually someone in the media, if you will. And as look, when wrestling is done well on any level, I don’t care who it is, it’s good for the industry. How about the Nemeth brothers being tag champs? Obviously, the Hardys are a hot ticket there right now, so put the heels over. And the Hardys chasing in my opinion is always bigger box office than Hardys retaining. I think that’s the Charismatic Enigma and Matt, I just think that’s in their DNA, as guys chasing tag belts. So when you just kind of went down that, and I knew the house. And when you go through the different names, and obviously my history with the brand, and they’re in LA and doing those kind of numbers. Good old wrestling business, Conrad. I’m seriously, very happy for all of those guys that are involved, from Lynn Asper all the way down. Hats off.”

