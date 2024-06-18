On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the recent TNA return of Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles expressing in returning for a one-off, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the recent TNA return of Jeff Hardy and the possibility of AJ Styles doing a one-off match: “You look at AJ Styles, going back to a place that he literally started, that was unheard of a generation ago. Just completely unheard of. Matt and Jeff both had — you know, Jeff, how many times he worked for TNA? Two or three times. Matt, I think two or three times. Those guys there. Who would ever think you’d see Dolph Ziggler or Nick Nemeth in a TNA ring? It’s just, the business has radically changed. I mean, the Netflix deal is coming out. I mean, it’s just the stuff….It really just changed in a positive way. So I love all the good moments. Absolutely. I love it.”

On the Stacker Two sponsorship: “So this was driven by Spike. And that was something that yeah, we’re gonna get a few bucks. But the big picture is, a major sponsor has come onto their network and is specifically buying TNA, Impact Wrestling [time] in a long-term deal. And to the point they want to do integrations and ring aprons, and commercials, and integrate talent and all that. I can’t tell you how much of a — and that’s when I look back on the different times we do podcasts, and I guess you could say the ‘what ifs.’ Because this is again ’09, and the wheels came off at the end of 2009.

“But getting sponsorships that were coming to the network buying specifically our product is such a warm and fuzzy good feeling for the Spike team that it creates a value to the show that yeah, you can put a number on it. but not really. It’s kind of an intangible because if we were a shining spot for the entire network, on our side Andy Barton and Dixie [Carter] would have been heavily involved. Whoever else was in the marketing department at that time. I’m not sure if our video was there at that time. A couple of different folks, but our marketing guy, Jason Marks is driving the ship on that.”

