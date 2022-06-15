Jeff Jarrett On How Big He Thinks TNA Could Have Been, His Dream Opponents In Modern Era

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed how big he thinks TNA could have been, his dream opponents in the modern era, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on how big he thinks TNA could have been: “As we record this, June 12, next Sunday is June 19. Twenty years ago next Sunday was out first show. So, the organization that started 20 years ago is still around. How big could it have been? You can look at not hypotheticals and not what-ifs – the profitability, the facts, the ratings, the growth internationally. Let’s just say a 50 million dollar company, and we had built to be more profitable. Do I think we would have gotten a second show in the Viacom family? I absolutely do. So, getting a second show, and we could’ve maneuvered strategically and rolled along and kept our identity – kept the TNA branding, the six-sided ring, the core talent. Just the radical leadership change, I think you could look at that. I think we could have gotten a second show. Getting into the streaming world and the monetization with how things are being done now differently. The Apple generation radically changed things, not just in our industry but across the board. I think it’s fascinating to look at what could have been. I think it could have been big. We became WWE-lite, and our core guys went to WWE. That’s not a myth, that’s not a hypothetical. That’s a fact.”

On his dream opponents in the modern era: “Cody [Rhodes] would be a hell of [an opponent]. I never got to work with Cena. [Hiroshi] Tanahashi is a guy that when I saw the aura of him at WrestleKingdom 9 live, that’s a whole other level. Then you look at so many talents out there now. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Johnny Knoxville – no, it’s not a 5-star mat classic and all that kind of stuff, but the entertainment value. I get that it’s not for everyone. I’m well aware of it. But if you’re a fan of sports entertainment, which I am and know it rings cash registers in massive ways, there’s a real talent level and high skill set of doing what Sami did on so many levels.”

